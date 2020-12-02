Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Death of California Highway Patrol Officer 12.2.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol Officer Andy Ornelas:

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow officers grieving the devastating loss of Officer Ornelas. California is grateful for Officer Ornelas’s dedication to carrying on his family’s tradition of public service and honors his work to keep our communities safe.”

On November 23, 2020, Officer Ornelas, 27, was injured in a crash while on patrol on his departmental motorcycle in Palmdale. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Officer Ornelas served as a member of the CHP for four years. He is survived by his wife, Taylor; his mother, retired CHP Officer Kellie Ornelas; his father, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Arturo Ornelas; his brother, CHP Officer Cody Ornelas; and his sister, Nikki Ornelas. He is also survived by an uncle, retired CHP Capt. Andreas Ornelas.

In honor of Officer Ornelas, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

