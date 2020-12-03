Scientology Volunteer Ministers offer free course on drug education to offset the rising tide of drug abuse
Drug overdose statistics have spiked throughout the U.S. during the COVID-19 months
Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers “Answers to Drugs” course offered free online
Statistics show a steep increase in drug abuse deaths corresponding with COVID-19. Drug education is key to helping make a choice not to get involved in drugs.
Drug education is a vital aspect in addressing the drug epidemic which is ravaging our country.””WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While overdose statistics are still being compiled, over 40 states have reported that they have suffered more overdoses so far this year than all of last year. Many experts believe this is due to the stress and isolation brought about by the pandemic, as well as the disruption of treatment programs for many people. Reports so far indicate that 2020 may reach an all-time high of drug overdose deaths.
— Rev. Susan Taylor
For example, reports from the Commonwealth of Virginia show that deaths due to drugs in 2020 have risen 67% over the same period of time in 2019. These reports suggest that the rise in drug deaths is due to social isolation, loss of jobs and other pandemic stresses. This year may be the worst year yet for Virginia.
“Lives are being ruined by the use of dangerous drugs. People staying at home and those who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis are sometimes turning to drugs to deaden their pain or hopelessness,” said Rev. Susan Taylor, Church of Scientology National Affairs Office in Washington, DC. “To say that drugs have become the major affliction of society is not stating the situation too strongly. No sector of life is untouched by this drug epidemic.”
With new statistics showing that this serious problem has worsened during the pandemic, something needs to be done.
Bestselling author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard (www.lronhubbard.org) addressed the drug problem, not with the objective of resolving the physical ills of individuals, but as a continuation of his quest to free man as a spirit and handle any barrier that needed to be resolved. Drugs are such a barrier.
A course about drugs, their effects on the mind and how you can help a friend or loved one who is suffering from the effects of drugs is available for free online. This course and corresponding booklet contain some of the elementary principles of the program to help free a person from the effects of drugs and provides a real understanding of substance abuse problems.
The course, called “Answers to Drugs”, is being offered on the Church of Scientology’s Volunteer Ministers website. “Answers to Drugs” addresses key points about drug use including:
-How drugs affect the mind and cause a person to have blank periods
-How drugs can make a person “wooden”—unfeeling, insensitive, unable and untrustworthy
-Procedures to help someone recover from drug abuse
Rev. Taylor offered, “Drug education is a vital aspect in addressing the drug epidemic which is ravaging our country. People need to know the truth about what drugs can do to them physically, mentally and spiritually. The ‘Answers to Drugs’ online course can be a vital tool in this education process.”
The Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology have continued to work with other drug education community projects throughout 2020 including recently sharing drug education materials with youth during Halloween celebrations.
Rev. Susan Taylor
Church of Scientology National Affairs Office
+1 202-667-6404
email us here