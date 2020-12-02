Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Asian Carp Advisory Commission to Hold December 8 Meeting at TWRA Region II Office

Wednesday, December 02, 2020 | 03:23pm

NASHVILLE --- The Asian Carp Advisory Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Office located in the Ellington Agricultural Center.

This meeting will be available on livestream for any member of the public interested in watching live and posted for viewing at a later time on TWRA’s YouTube page. The meeting is not open to the public to attend in person due to space limitations and social distancing guidelines.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order in September establishing the Asian Carp Advisory Commission to study and provide advice regarding the best methods for mitigating the invasion of Asian carp into the state’s lakes and river systems.

The members of the Commission include representative from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, Department of Economic and Community Development, Department of Tourist Development, Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Valley Authority, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In addition, there is one appointee each from the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House of Representatives.

---TWRA---

