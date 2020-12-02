Alexander Orzechowski: Succeeding in Business During The Age of COVID
Alexander Orzechowski on Succeeding in Business During The Age of COVIDERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether or not you are a new or old business, one thing is for sure: Coronavirus has impacted the scope and quality of your business. "It might feel like the bane of your existence but if you flip the script, it can actually prove advantageous."Alexander Orzechowski. "While we are all reeling from the current situation, you should use this time to first reflect and then understand how you can pivot from the situation. In his regular Zoom teachings, Alexander Orzechowski has posited three steps to getting individuals out of the rut that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused and into a new way of thinking. "There is no doubt that this has certainly proved to be a gamechanger." Alexander Orzechowski says regarding the coronavirus pandemic situation. "But it is those that persevere and maintain a cool head that will be able to evolve into the next business format.".
Take A Moment For Yourself
No stranger to business failures, Alexander Orzechowski acknowledges that you have to sit back and accept the truth that has been given to you. "After failing in the past, it was hard for me to accept the failures." Alexander Orzechowskisays. "I knew that I would have to deal with them and one of the first things to dealing with them is accepting that they exist." Reflecting on your past and understanding the situation is the first thing Alexander Orzechowskisays that you should do. "You can't just act as if nothing is happening when clearly something huge and monumental is occurring. By examining the beast on all sides, you can make more sense of your current situation." While this is a natural and healthy aspect of dealing with failure, there is a "trap" that you should not fall into. "It's a relatively common situation where people become fixated on what they can't change." Alexander Orzechowski continues. "If you fixate on one point of what could have been, then you will find yourself in a downward spiral that can be hard to take yourself out of." Alexander Orzechowskinotes some of his friends that hit this point. "We had to take out even more energy to get ourselves out of the pit and into a new world."
Understand What You Can Do
Instead of fixating on what you can't do, Alexander Orzechowski thinks that focusing on what is possible is the ideal situation. "I had a friend that was trying to figure out how he can shift his tourism business into one that works in the age of COVID. One thing that we realized we had at our disposal was the internet," says Alexander Orzechowski. "We took those aspects of his business that worked so well in real life and pivoted them towards an online medium. This included using the principles of personality but instead of being able to get customers online, you would face them through new Facetime and Zoom webcam systems. This has proven quite successful and his friend has been able to shift the business into an online setup considerably well.
Perseverance Is Key
"Like any other business, perseverance is key." Alexander Orzechowskisays. "Just because we are facing a pandemic situation does not change that fact." The evolution of businesses is a strange one but it just goes to show that one of the key ingredients is perseverance and "fighting the good fight". "If you don't try to pivot and instead find yourself wallowing in pity, you will never get through this moment in time and come out stronger." Alexander Orzechowski says. And coming out stronger than ever before is just what this pandemic situation is testing us with.
