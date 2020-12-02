Montana Hemp Checkoff Payments Due by December 31, 2020

Montana hemp checkoff funds will be collected for the first time in 2020

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding hemp growers and processors to submit their hemp checkoff payments before the end of the year. The Montana Hemp Advisory Committee will decide how to allocate the checkoff funds for research, market development and education to develop and enhance Montana’s hemp industry.

Montana hemp growers voted to approve the nation’s first hemp checkoff earlier this year. The checkoff was established at 1% of the value of the crop being sold at the first point of sale. Hemp growers can self-assess for the 2020 crop year. However, if their hemp was sold to a Montana hemp processor, that processor is responsible for submitting the assessment. All of Montana’s checkoff programs are voluntary.

As Montana’s Hemp Checkoff funds start to accrue, the Montana Hemp Advisory Committee will make decisions on how to allocate those funds towards the program goals of research, market development and education. Hemp growers and members of the public can join the committee’s public meetings during which funding opportunities will be discussed. Public meeting notices are published on the MDA website.

In 2020, 94 hemp growers licensed through the Montana State Hemp Program produced approximately 10,950 acres outdoors, the majority of which were grown for grain. The program also reported 104,500 square feet of indoor hemp grown mostly for CBD uses.

Assessment forms for growers and processors can be downloaded from the MDA website at agr.mt.gov/hemp, or they can be requested by email at agr@mt.gov, by phone at (406) 444-3571, or by fax at (406) 444-5409. Hemp checkoff payments should be submitted to the address below by December 31, 2020.

Montana Department of Agriculture

Attn: Hemp Checkoff Program

P.O. Box 200201

Helena, MT 59620-0201