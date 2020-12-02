Zscaler Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Highlights



Revenue grows 52% year-over-year to $142.6 million

Calculated billings grows 64% year-over-year to $144.7 million

Deferred revenue grows 51% year-over-year to $371.9 million

GAAP net loss of $55.0 million compared to GAAP net loss of $17.1 million on a year-over-year basis

Non-GAAP net income of $20.0 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million on a year-over-year basis



SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020.

"Our customers are accelerating their digital transformation, and this drove our strong first quarter results," said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. "Organizations are turning to the Zscaler™ Zero Trust Exchange platform for the right security architecture, which can be implemented easily and rapidly. Our visibility and business momentum remain strong, and we are pleased to increase our fiscal year guidance."

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $142.6 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year.

$142.6 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year. Income (loss) from operations : GAAP loss from operations was $42.7 million, or 30% of total revenue, compared to $18.3 million, or 20% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $19.7 million, or 14% of total revenue, compared to $3.7 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

: GAAP loss from operations was $42.7 million, or 30% of total revenue, compared to $18.3 million, or 20% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $19.7 million, or 14% of total revenue, compared to $3.7 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $55.0 million, compared to $17.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $20.0 million, compared to $4.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP net loss was $55.0 million, compared to $17.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $20.0 million, compared to $4.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.41, compared to $0.13 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.14, compared to $0.04 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.41, compared to $0.13 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.14, compared to $0.04 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Cash flow: Cash provided by operations was $53.5 million, or 38% of revenue, compared to $21.4 million, or 23% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $42.2 million, or 30% of revenue, compared to $9.4 million, or 10% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash provided by operations was $53.5 million, or 38% of revenue, compared to $21.4 million, or 23% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $42.2 million, or 30% of revenue, compared to $9.4 million, or 10% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Deferred revenue: $371.9 million as of October 31, 2020, an increase of 51% year-over-year.

$371.9 million as of October 31, 2020, an increase of 51% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $1,416.0 million as of October 31, 2020, an increase of $45.4 million from July 31, 2020.





Recent Business Highlights

Appointed Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer. Kozup is responsible for global marketing strategy and expansion for the next phase of Zscaler growth. Kozup has more than 20 years of industry experience and was most recently CMO at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

Announced a strategic partnership with VMware, Inc. to help organizations simplify the adoption of a complete Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture and more effectively implement Zero Trust security.

Announced our virtual Zenith Live 2020, a gathering of IT and security visionaries who are leading the mobile and cloud-first future. Zenith Live is planned to take place on December 8-9 in the Americas, December 9-10 in Europe, and December 15-16 in Asia Pacific. The event is free to register.

Released the Zscaler 2020 State of Encrypted Attacks Report. The threat research revealed the emerging techniques and impacted industries behind a 260-percent spike in attacks using encrypted channels to bypass legacy security controls.

Announced a partnership with New York University Tandon School of Engineering and their prestigious Master of Science in Cybersecurity Risk and Strategy. The partnership will allow Masters candidates to gain practical, first-hand knowledge of SASE and zero trust best practices through courses that teach Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™.





Change in Non-GAAP Measures Presentation

Effective August 1, 2020, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2021, we have presented employer payroll taxes related to employee equity award transactions, which is a cash expense, as part of stock-based compensation expense in our non-GAAP results. These payroll taxes have been excluded from our non-GAAP results as these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Prior period amounts have been recasted to conform with the current period presentation.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we expect:

Total revenue of $146 million to $148 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $11 million to $12 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $0.07 to $0.08, assuming approximately 144 million common shares outstanding



For the full year fiscal 2021, we expect:

Total revenue of $608 million to $612 million

Calculated billings of $755 million to $765 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $55 million to $57 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.37 to $0.38, assuming approximately 145 million common shares outstanding

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit, certain litigation-related expenses, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and income tax effects generated by intangible assets acquired in business acquisitions. We have not reconciled our expectations to non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for the guidance for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Zscaler will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results and outlook for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 and full year fiscal 2021 today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time).

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com/ Dial-in number: 918-922-3018

Upcoming Conferences

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Participation Schedule:

Credit Suisse Technology Conference

Thursday, December 3, 2020



UBS Global TMT Conference

Monday, December 7, 2020



Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Thursday, December 10, 2020



Zscaler's conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. To hear these presentations and to access the most updated information, please visit the Investor Relations section of Zscaler’s website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and full year fiscal 2021. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: the duration and global impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results and the economy in general; our ability as an organization to acquire and integrate other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth, including fluctuations from period to period; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for network security products and subscription and support offerings and our ability to remain competitive; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Security Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020 filed on September 17, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us, copies of which are available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Bill Choi, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 816-1478

ir@zscaler.com

Tom Stilwell

Media Contact

press@zscaler.com









ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 142,578 $ 93,590 Cost of revenue (1) (2) 31,727 19,558 Gross profit 110,851 74,032 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) (2) 96,889 59,411 Research and development (1) (2) 35,770 20,271 General and administrative (1) (3) (4) 20,859 12,625 Total operating expenses 153,518 92,307 Loss from operations (42,667 ) (18,275 ) Interest income 940 2,022 Interest expense (5) (13,049 ) — Other income (expense), net 268 (29 ) Loss before income taxes (54,508 ) (16,282 ) Provision for income taxes 498 794 Net loss $ (55,006 ) $ (17,076 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 133,452 127,548

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes as follows:

Cost of revenue $ 3,266 $ 1,414 Sales and marketing 32,654 10,586 Research and development 14,900 5,054 General and administrative 9,509 2,167 Total $ 60,329 $ 19,221

(2) Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Cost of revenue $ 1,504 $ 205 Sales and marketing 73 8 Research and development — 566 Total $ 1,577 $ 779





(3) Includes asset impairment related to facility exit as follows: $ 416 $ —





(4) Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: $ — $ 2,007





(5) Includes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs as follows: $ 12,690 $ —









ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) October 31, July 31, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,016 $ 141,851 Short-term investments 1,313,938 1,228,722 Accounts receivable, net 105,942 147,584 Deferred contract acquisition costs 35,589 32,240 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,040 31,396 Total current assets 1,579,525 1,581,793 Property and equipment, net 83,976 75,734 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,586 36,119 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 83,690 77,675 Acquired intangible assets, net 22,447 24,024 Goodwill 30,059 30,059 Other noncurrent assets 7,664 8,054 Total assets $ 1,852,947 $ 1,833,458 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,663 $ 5,233 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,871 16,361 Accrued compensation 37,097 49,444 Deferred revenue 340,035 337,263 Operating lease liabilities 17,796 15,600 Total current liabilities 416,462 423,901 Convertible senior notes, net 874,359 861,615 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 31,865 32,504 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 35,266 28,023 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,890 2,586 Total liabilities 1,360,842 1,348,629 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 134 133 Additional paid-in capital 886,815 823,804 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (267 ) 463 Accumulated deficit (394,577 ) (339,571 ) Total stockholders’ equity 492,105 484,829 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,852,947 $ 1,833,458









ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (55,006 ) $ (17,076 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 6,092 3,582 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 1,577 779 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 8,678 5,535 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 12,690 — Noncash operating lease costs 4,513 2,596 Stock-based compensation expense 57,185 18,376 Amortization (accretion) of investments purchased at a premium (discount) 2,605 (300 ) Deferred income taxes (520 ) (49 ) Impairment of assets 416 — Other 29 223 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 41,634 22,859 Deferred contract acquisition costs (18,042 ) (6,176 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets 7,883 (2,471 ) Accounts payable 76 (38 ) Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities (1,243 ) (466 ) Accrued compensation (12,347 ) 1,382 Deferred revenue 2,133 (5,333 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,821 ) (1,994 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,532 21,429 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (8,904 ) (10,210 ) Capitalized internal-use software (2,401 ) (1,802 ) Purchases of short-term investments (174,663 ) (88,410 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 76,582 66,796 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 11,500 — Net cash used in investing activities (97,886 ) (33,626 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 4,519 3,059 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,519 3,059 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (39,835 ) (9,138 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 141,851 78,484 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 102,016 $ 69,346 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,016 $ 69,346 Restricted cash, current and non-current — — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 102,016 $ 69,346









ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 142,578 $ 93,590 Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 110,851 $ 74,032 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 3,266 1,414 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 1,504 205 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 115,621 $ 75,651 GAAP gross margin 78 % 79 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % 81 % Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin GAAP loss from operations $ (42,667 ) $ (18,275 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 60,329 19,221 Litigation-related expenses — 2,007 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 1,577 779 Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) 416 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 19,655 $ 3,732 GAAP operating margin (30 ) % (20 ) % Non-GAAP operating margin 14 % 4 %

___________

(1) Consists of asset impairment charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters.









ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted GAAP net loss $ (55,006 ) $ (17,076 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 60,329 19,221 Litigation-related expenses — 2,007 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 1,577 779 Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) 416 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 12,690 — Provision for income taxes (2) — — Non-GAAP net income $ 20,006 $ 4,931 GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.13 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 0.42 0.14 Litigation-related expenses — 0.01 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.01 Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) — — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.09 — Provision for income taxes (2) — — Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share (3) 0.03 0.01 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 143,372 136,860

___________

(1) Consists of asset impairment charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters.

(2) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for purposes of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense represents the effects of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions and any income tax benefits associated with business combinations. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation expense included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.

(3) The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted Non-GAAP net income per share due to the basic share counts used to calculate the GAAP net loss per share as compared to fully diluted share count used for Non-GAAP net income per share and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP income per share.









ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Calculated Billings Revenue $ 142,578 $ 93,590 Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period 371,900 245,869 Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period (369,767 ) (251,202 ) Calculated billings $ 144,711 $ 88,257 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,532 $ 21,429 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (8,904 ) (10,210 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (2,401 ) (1,802 ) Free cash flow $ 42,227 $ 9,417 As a percentage of revenue: Net cash provided by operating activities 38 % 23 % Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (6 ) % (11 ) % Less: Capitalized internal-use software (2 ) % (2 ) % Free cash flow margin 30 % 10 %





ZSCALER, INC.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because they are non-cash expenses that management believes are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Effective August 1, 2020, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2021, we have presented employer payroll taxes related to employee equity award transactions, which is a cash expense, as part of stock-based compensation expense in our non-GAAP results. These payroll taxes have been excluded from our non-GAAP results as these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Prior period amounts have been recasted to conform with the current period presentation. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets is excluded because these are considered by management to be outside of our core business operating performance. Asset impairments related to facility exit costs are excluded because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from the convertible senior notes is excluded because they are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. We also exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us in defending against significant claims that we deem not to be in the ordinary course of our business and, if applicable, actual losses and accruals related to estimated losses in connection with these claims. There are many uncertainties and potential outcomes associated with any litigation, including the expense of litigation, timing of such expenses, court rulings, unforeseen developments, complications and delays, each of which may affect our results of operations from period to period, as well as the unknown magnitude of the potential loss relating to any lawsuit, all of which are inherently subject to change, difficult to predict and could adversely affect our results of operations. We estimate the tax effect of these items on our non-GAAP results and may adjust our GAAP provision for income taxes, if such effects have a material impact to our non-GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit and certain litigation-related expenses. We defined non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, certain litigation-related expenses, income tax effects generated by the effects of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions and any income tax benefits associated with business combinations. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are meaningful indicators of liquidity information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Calculated Billings. We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services related to our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.