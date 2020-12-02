Everi’s CashClub Wallet™ Launches at WinStar World Casino and Resort

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, in conjunction with WinStar World Casino and Resort, announced today that the initial launch of the WinStar Wallet will occur on December 3, 2020. A digital wallet powered by Everi’s CashClub Wallet™, the WinStar Wallet is a mobile solution that allows for the cashless and touchless funding of electronic game play throughout the casino floor. The WinStar Wallet will be available throughout WinStar’s resort for amenities, including all food and beverage and retail outlets, The Spa at WinStar, and WinStar Golf Club. WinStar World Casino and Resort features more games than any other casino in the world, with more than 8,500 electronic games and 100 table games.



CashClub Wallet provides casino operators and their customers with a flexible, cost-effective, secure payment method on the casino floor. Creating a contactless environment that provides an alternative to cash, the CashClub Wallet mobile application gives WinStar’s patrons the ability to deposit funds into their digital wallet at their convenience – while they are on site or away from the resort, via a bank card or directly from their checking account. Patrons can then access these funds for use directly at the game, enabling the casino to offer a fully touchless solution. At the conclusion of play, the patron can then move funds back into their digital wallet and either hold the funds in the wallet for future use or electronically send the funds out of their digital wallet and back into their bank account. Everi first introduced cashless technology in 2017 and made its digital initiative clear to the industry with the introduction of a cashless wagering feature called QuikTicket™. The flexible and multi-dimensional CashClub Wallet allows players to store multiple payment methods, easily move funds in and out of the casino or online across sports betting or social casinos, and manage their spending limits, helping to support responsible gaming.

“We are delighted to have such a great partner in WinStar World Casino and Resort to support the first launch of our CashClub Wallet cashless technology. This offering brings WinStar’s customers a new funding choice through a fully touchless, fully cashless, mobile experience. With our technology powering the WinStar Wallet, we are able to deliver new funding options while providing a seamless gaming experience for their patrons,” said Darren Simmons, EVP and FinTech Business Leader for Everi. “The CashClub Wallet provides gaming patrons with the same ability, comfort and convenience to load, retrieve and unload funds that they experience with other non-gaming digital wallet applications.”

“Creating a digital, cashless customer experience has been a focus of ours for some time and throughout our review of various solutions, it was clear Everi’s CashClub Wallet met all of our goals,” said Jack Parkinson, General Manager of WinStar World Casino and Resort. “WinStar Wallet will give our patrons a safe, secure and convenient way to game with us which further enhances their gaming experience.”

About Everi Holdings

Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi’s mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About WinStar World Casino and Resort

With more games than any other casino in the world, WinStar World Casino and Resort offers more than 8,500 electronic games, 100 table games – including craps and roulette games, 57 poker tables, two 18-hole golf courses, and the 3,500-seat Global Event Center, 65,000 square foot WinStar Convention Center, and the nearly 1,400-room WinStar World Casino Hotel. Owned by the Chickasaw Nation, WinStar World Casino and Resort is located just north of the Texas-Oklahoma border along Interstate 35 and presents unrivaled gaming action 24 hours a day, seven days a week, world-class entertainers and a wide range of restaurants. For more information, go to www.winstar.com or join the casino’s online communities at Facebook at facebook.com/WinStarWorldCasino or Twitter at @WinStarWorld.

