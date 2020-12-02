Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. Launches Their New Website

The new website for both commercial partners and residential clients.

/EIN News/ -- Centerville, Ohio - (Dayton and Cincinnati), Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1979, Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. has served commercial partners across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and residential clients from Dayton through greater Cincinnati. As a family owned and operated business Refrigeration Control Company offers quality repairs, installation and retrofits for all forms of heating, cooling, ventilation and refrigeration services. Their entire team of National Comfort Institute graduates and NATE-Certified technicians pride themselves on quality work, 100% client satisfaction, 24/7 service and always free estimates. For both commercial and residential services the launch of the new Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. website will deliver easy-to-follow navigation, a more robust content depository and an image-based service portfolio.

Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. specializes in Commercial, Industrial and Institutional builds and/or retrofits for both the public and private sectors with projects upwards of four million dollars. Their commercial HVAC specialties include design to build, complete to spec and design-bid-build projects.

Potential clients will find theirour commercial services, preventative maintenance programs, geothermal/green solutions and on-site facility management at the click of a mouse. The new website details service information and shares a portfolio of successful commercial partnerships featuring Planet Fitness, PetCo and Little Caesars. Commercially, Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. maintains a near 100% contract renewal. Once a corporate partnership is established, the level of expertise, quality of service and complete dependability delivered locks future builds and makes Refrigeration Control Company the go-to-first partner. Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. succeeds by making your project their project, with the motto Take Control. Problem Solved.

“We are all thrilled with our new website, it really enables us to put our best foot forward with each and every site visit,” stated Bryan Mitchell, Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. “Our website now demonstrates the depth and width of our high-quality services for both commercial and residential clients.”

Comprehensive heating and cooling services for your home are now accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via the new website. The Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. team is familiar with all makes and models of residential cooling and heating systems. For new home installations and HVAC replacements they recommend TEMPSTAR systems and their premier line of products. Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. is here to improve your level of comfort by providing the best service and the most efficient HVAC system at the utmost cost savings. Home HVAC systems can also be placed on an annual preventative maintenance program, saving you money and correctly servicing your system for an extended lifetime.

The new website is fully responsive and optimized for mobile viewing. The crisp design and clear navigation make surfing the site simplistic. The bold imagery makes the pages visually appealing. The amount of information compiled on the website makes the visit more than worthwhile.

To contact Refrigeration Control Company, Inc. you can use the form on the contact page of our website or call us direct at (937) 254-8002. Our highly trained and certified technicians are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both commercial and residential inquiries.

