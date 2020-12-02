simpleshow Wins Two 2020 Training Magazine Choice Awards
The leading explainer video company recognized in the categories of Authoring Tool and Custom Content/Program Development.
simpleshow prides itself on its product and customer experience, so being chosen by our users and peers is the highest compliment we can receive. We are thrilled with this industry recognition.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- simpleshow, the platform for digital products and services around explainer videos and eLearning modules, has picked up two awards in the 2020 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards. The crowd-sourced awards program, sponsored by Training Magazine, recognized outstanding training and development providers based on user ratings and feedback. This year, nearly 6,500 votes were cast by 2,900+ members on the vendor partners they work with and respect – and solutions offered by simpleshow garnered wins in two of the six awards categories.
— Erika Thomas
simpleshow won its first award in the category of Custom Content & Program Development, following an impactful year of eLearning modules, virtual training programs, and interactive learning. Additionally, simpleshow video maker, the SaaS tool with revolutionary text to video capabilities, picked up an award for best Authoring Tools–a second consecutive win for the tool in this category.
The Training Magazine Network Choice Awards is Training’s annual vendor industry recognition event. The opportunity to cast a vote is annually promoted to Training Magazine Network’s 171,000+ member network community, on the vendor partners that they find to provide the most effective tools and solutions for their work, in six (6) categories: Authoring Tools, Content Development/Program Development, Gamification, Leadership Development, Learning Portal/LMS, Measurement, Testing and Assessment. Winners are determined by a combination of the total number of votes received combined with an average weighted score.
The prestigious industry accolades follow a recent global announcement introducing the simpleshow video maker integration into Microsoft Teams.
About simpleshow: simpleshow is the platform for digital products and services around explainer videos. Guided by the mission to make modern communication simple and concise, the market leader enables everyone to explain a complex topic very simply. The artificial intelligence of the SaaS solution simpleshow video maker supports the user in creating a professional explainer video with just a few clicks. A magic that is based on the experience of tens of thousands of video and eLearning productions in over 50 languages. The simpleshow team serves clients from offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Zurich, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Large international companies value simpleshow as a partner for simple explanations.
About Training Magazine Network: Training Magazine Network is a platform for social learning and networking for the exchange of ideas and resources among global learning professionals and thought leaders. Training Magazine is the industry standard for professional development and news for training, human resources and business management professionals in all industries.
Erika Thomas
simpleshow
erika.thomas@simpleshow.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn