Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,239 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution For Month Of December

December 2, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the State of Texas for the month of December. These vaccines, which should begin arriving in Texas the week of December 14th, will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. Additional allotments may be made later this month for December. Also, increased allotments are expected in January and the following months.

"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," said Governor Abbott. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution For Month Of December

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.