A no-contact advisory for Discovery Park in King County

Public Health Seattle & King County has issued a no water contact advisory at Discovery Park in King County. This advisory is due to a sewage spill from the West Point Treatment Plant. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

