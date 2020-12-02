Associa Hosts Kendra Gives Back Event to Support Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces Kendra Gives Back, an online holiday shopping event to help support Associa’s national non-profit, Associa Cares. The giveback event will be held from December 4th until December 5th at 11:59 p.m.

Shoppers who visit the Kendra Scott website and use the special giveback code when they checkout will donate 20% of their purchase proceeds to help support Associa Cares. To participate and ensure that a portion of their dollars spent go to supporting the disaster relief work of Associa Cares, shoppers should use the code “GIVEBACK-0BL2” at checkout.

Kendra Scott offers jewelry, home décor, gifts, and beauty items from embellished trays to earrings, necklaces, bracelets, decorative accessories, and more. Kendra Scott offers free shipping in the United States and Canada.

“During such an unprecedented year, we are thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Kendra Scott team and host this special event to help raise the crucial funds needed to continue to support families facing natural and man-made disasters,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We hope everyone will join us during December 4th and 5th to support the Kendra Scott Giveback event. Together we can all give a gift that gives back this holiday season.”

CLICK HERE to shop the Kendra Scott website and support Associa Cares with code “GIVEBACK-0BL2”.

Associa Cares has provided assistance to nearly 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

