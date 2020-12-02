Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Declares Annual Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, Wyo., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffalo Federal Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPink:CRZY) today announced its Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable January 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 12, 2020.



“This dividend payment reflects our solid performance, with fiscal year 2020 being the second best in our company’s history, and our continued confidence in the future,” stated Paul M. Brunkhorst, Buffalo Federal Bank’s President and CEO. At the stock price of $15.25 per share upon the market close at our September 30, 2020 fiscal year-end, the current dividend equates to a yield of 1.97% on an annualized basis.

“Historically, we have also utilized repurchases of our outstanding common stock to further enhance shareholder value. These efforts culminated in fiscal year 2020 with the repurchase of 94,611 shares or approximately 15%, of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp’s common stock,” Brunkhorst continued. “We will continue to seek opportunities building shareholder value as they may present themselves.”

About the Company

Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Buffalo Federal Bank, a State Chartered community bank established 1936 in Buffalo, WY. Thanks to local control with an eye on expanding area economies, we have grown to meet the banking needs of communities throughout Central Wyoming with the Banks of Buffalo, Gillette, and Sheridan, WY. Recognizing the importance of local decision-making, BFSB Mortgage provides real estate lending services through additional loan production offices in Evanston, WY. With 36 employees in their local communities and total assets of $142 million, The Banks of Buffalo, Gillette and Sheridan, along with BFSB Mortgage proudly serve the needs of individuals, families, and businesses throughout Wyoming. The shares of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. are traded on the OTCPink under the symbol “CRZY.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as “forward looking statements”. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated cautions that such “forward looking” statements,” wherever they occur in this release or in other statements attributable to Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the “forward looking statements.” Some factors that could affect the accuracy of such “forward looking statements” include general economic conditions, especially in Wyoming the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in the competitive environment in the market served by Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated; and changes in the loan portfolio and the deposit base of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated disclaims any intent or obligations to update such “forward looking statements.”

CONTACT:

Paul Brunkhorst

Tel. (307) 684-5591

Email: Pbrunkhorst@thebank-buffalo.com

