Campus Life & Style Awarded Management of Five Student Housing Properties Totaling 3,436 beds

CLS announces it has been awarded the management of five student housing properties located in Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY , Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, TX — Campus Life & Style (CLS), one of the nation’s leading operators of student housing communities, today announced it has been awarded the management of five student housing communities totaling 3,436 beds that are owned by Candlebrook Properties. The assignments include: The Wyatt located in Lexington, Kentucky; The Blake located in Kennesaw, Georgia; The Dillon located in Bloomington, Indiana; The James located in Richmond, Virginia; and The Tyler located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“We are honored that our new client has entrusted us to handle the management of these communities,” stated Jim Sholders, Chief Operating Officer of CLS. Mr. Sholders added, “CLS executes on its owners’ vision to exact standards without compromise, resulting in market leading occupancies and rent growth. We are excited to partner with Candlebrook to create the same value for their assets as we have for ours.”

CLS manages a student housing portfolio consisting of 25,372 beds inclusive of this latest assignment. The CLS team has built a best-in-class operating platform consisting of exceptionally talented personnel dedicated to providing residents with industry-leading customer service. CLS is the only student housing management company in the U.S. to participate in The Forbes Travel Guide’s global training platform focused on five-star hospitality and concierge services. CLS’ select third-party management offering provides clients with an unmatched level of attention, along with unsurpassed talent, knowledge, creativity, and standards of excellence.

The Wyatt, built in 2013, is a 699-bed community catering to students attending University of Kentucky.

The Blake, built in 2013, is a 736-bed property that serves Kennesaw State University students.

The Dillon, built in 2014, is a 635-bed asset located near Indiana University in Bloomington.

The James, built in 2012, is a 691-bed property catering to Virginia Commonwealth University students.

The Tyler, built in 2012, is a 675-bed property that serves students attending IUPUI.

About Campus Life & Style

Founded in 2015, Campus Life & Style is Vesper Holdings’ property management subsidiary based in Austin, Texas. As one of the largest student housing operators in the industry, CLS manages a portfolio consisting of 58 communities that total over 25,000 beds. CLS’ senior leadership team features one of the most experienced and respected line-ups of student housing professionals in the United States. CLC is helmed by industry veteran Jim Sholders. Prior to joining CLS, Mr. Sholders served as a top executive at American Campus Communities (ACC) and was responsible for the overall fiscal operations, asset management, leasing, and personnel supervision of ACC’s entire owned portfolio.

For more information about Campus Life & Style, please visit csliving.com.

Douglas Kligman - 212-406-4000





This news has been published for the above source. Vesper Holdings [ID=15550]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment