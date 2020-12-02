Communiqué on H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission's two day working visit to the Republic of South Africa

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, concluded a two day working visit to the Republic of South Africa today.

The Chairperson was received by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and current Chair of the African Union, where the two leaders held extensive consultations on a wide range of issues.

During their meeting, the Chairperson also briefed President Ramaphosa on preparations ahead of the upcoming extraordinary Summits on The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Silencing the Guns, due to be held virtually on the 5th and 6th December 2020, respectively. The two leaders also discussed issues pertaining to the next AU Assembly of Heads State and Government to be held in 2021.

During the visit, the Chairperson also visited the AUDA-NEPAD headquarters for consultations with AUDA-NEPAD Chief Executive Officer Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki.