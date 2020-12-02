Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,227 in the last 365 days.

Communiqué on H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission's two day working visit to the Republic of South Africa

African Union (AU) Download logo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, concluded a two day working visit to the Republic of South Africa today.

The Chairperson was received by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and current Chair of the African Union, where the two leaders held extensive consultations on a wide range of issues.

During their meeting, the Chairperson also briefed President Ramaphosa on preparations ahead of the upcoming extraordinary Summits on The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Silencing the Guns, due to be held virtually on the 5th and 6th December 2020, respectively. The two leaders also discussed issues pertaining to the next AU Assembly of Heads State and Government to be held in 2021.

During the visit, the Chairperson also visited the AUDA-NEPAD headquarters for consultations with AUDA-NEPAD Chief Executive Officer Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

You just read:

Communiqué on H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission's two day working visit to the Republic of South Africa

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.