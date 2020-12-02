Experience Holiday Magic this Season at The Lodge at Torrey Pines

The AAA Five Diamond California Craftsman resort is offering extensive holiday programming

/EIN News/ -- La Jolla, CA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lodge at Torrey Pines is a AAA Five-Diamond California Craftsman-style resort located in La Jolla. It is designed to feel like a residence, intertwined with the surrounding Torrey Pines Natural Reserve. It is in every essence a ‘home away from home’ and an ideal setting for holiday memories.

The resort is located adjacent to the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course, atop coastal bluffs of the Torrey Pines State Beach. Upon entering the resort, guests are immediately transported to a holiday wonderland. The lobby features a towering Christmas tree, garlands are draped upon the mantel, and the smell of white cedar crackling in the fireplace fills the air. Additionally, the 170-room resort is offering holiday programing to make guests’ stay a bit more magical. Programming includes:

Winter Wonderland | The Lodge’s courtyard has been transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland, creating a memorable holiday photo backdrop.

| The Lodge’s courtyard has been transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland, creating a memorable holiday photo backdrop. Scavenger Hunt | Every Friday through the New Year, guests of all ages can explore the grounds with an interactive scavenger hunt.

| Every Friday through the New Year, guests of all ages can explore the grounds with an interactive scavenger hunt. Cookie Decorating & Holiday Arts and Crafts | Guests can reserve a seat at the craft table where they have a choice of a variety of fun and edible activities.

| Guests can reserve a seat at the craft table where they have a choice of a variety of fun and edible activities. Yoga Classes | Saturdays and Sundays guests can realign their chakras on the Arroyo Terrace, overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course and Pacific Ocean.

| Saturdays and Sundays guests can realign their chakras on the Arroyo Terrace, overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course and Pacific Ocean. Nature Hikes | Guests can explore the neighboring Torrey Pines Reserve’s multitude of hiking trails along the coastal bluffs, which lead to the beach.

In addition to the activities, Executive Chef Jeff Jackson and Chef de Cuisine Kelli Crosson created special multiple-course menus for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Recognized as the pioneer of San Diego’s farm-to-table movement, Chef Jackson’s menus will include seasonal dishes made with ingredients hand-picked from local farms. Notable holiday dishes include roasted Niman Ranch pork loin, cauliflower schnitzel, and prime rib roast with wood roasted sunchoke ragu.

The Lodge at Torrey Pines invites guests to experience a luxurious holiday getaway this season. Guests can make reservations online at lodgetorreypines.com or by phone, (858) 453-4420.

About The Lodge at Torrey Pines:

The Lodge at Torrey Pines is an AAA Five Diamond award-winning property offering views of the world renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean. Guests of The Lodge can take advantage of the near perfect weather while hiking the Torrey Pines State Reserve, golfing on Torrey Pines Golf Course or relaxing at the spa. The Lodge pays tribute to the California Craftsman Movement and is modeled after Greene and Greene’s famed Gamble and Blacker houses in Pasadena, California, two of the finest examples of early 1900s Craftsman-style architecture. The Lodge features 170 spacious guest rooms and suites, a 9,500 square-foot full service spa and two restaurants serving contemporary California cuisine. The Lodge is owned and operated by Evans Hotels and is in proximity to the San Diego International Airport, downtown San Diego and downtown La Jolla. The Lodge is located 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, CA 92037. For reservations, call (858) 453-4420 or visit www.lodgetorreypines.com.

