ACWA Presents Curt Aikens with Lifetime Achievement Award

Aikens Honored for 23 years of service with Yuba Water Agency

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Curt Aikens, who has devoted much of his career to the incredible growth of Yuba Water Agency. ACWA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made a remarkable and lasting contribution to California water.

For much of his career, Aikens served as general manager of Yuba Water Agency. He is credited with leading numerous projects, including New Bullards Dam and Reservoir and New Colgate Powerhouse. Aikens also led the effort to develop and implement the Yuba River Accord.

“Curt is a highly respected water professional and his effort with the Yuba River Accord is widely considered a model for collaborative and successful water management,” said ACWA President Steven LaMar.

Aikens’ other notable contributions include initiating programs and operations to reduce regional flood risk through coordinated flood releases from Oroville and New Bullards Bar Reservoirs.

Aikens is scheduled to retire in January 2021, but until then he can be found helping Yuba Water Agency with special projects.

More information about ACWA’s awards programs is at www.acwa.com/about/awards.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

 


