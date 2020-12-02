Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,227 in the last 365 days.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2020. The Company expects that this dividend will be included in 2021 taxable income.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.