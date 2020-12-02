ACWA Presents Past President Bette Boatmun with Lifetime Achievement Award

Boatmun Honored for more than 45 years of service with Contra Costa Water District

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Bette Boatmun, who has been serving on the Contra Costa Water District Board of Directors for more than 45 years. ACWA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made a remarkable and lasting contribution to California water.



Boatmun has supported numerous projects for Contra Costa Water District, including the construction and expansion of Los Vaqueros Reservoir and building the Randall-Bold Water Treatment Plant. She has also been actively involved in ACWA throughout her career and led the association as president from 2002-2003.

“Bette is a trailblazer for women in the water industry and her community, and we are honored to present her with this award,” said ACWA President Steven LaMar.

Boatmun has always been an active member of community organizations including the Concord American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley, Sons of Italy and Soroptimist International.

Boatmun will serve on the Contra Costa Water District’s board through 2020.

More information about ACWA’s awards programs is at www.acwa.com/about/awards.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

