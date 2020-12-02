LogicMonitor Launches Scholarship Program for Women in STEM

Scholarship Opportunity Empowers Future Female Leaders to Pursue Careers in Technology

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today introduced a new initiative to help shape the future of technology with a scholarship for women pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM). LogicMonitor is accepting applications for the Women in STEM Scholarship from today until March 31, 2021.



Despite making up roughly 50 percent of the workforce, women hold less than 30 percent of STEM jobs, and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields at the higher education level. The LogicMonitor Women in STEM Scholarship seeks to break the gender gap disparity by providing financial support to women seeking careers in STEM. One exceptional candidate will receive $6,000 as a result of this scholarship for the 2021 academic year.

“Women have broken many gender barriers in the STEM field, yet they remain largely underrepresented in the technology workforce. At LogicMonitor, we understand that building better technology tomorrow starts with investing in young women who are fiercely advancing the future of STEM today,” said Todd Riesterer, LogicMonitor’s Chief People Officer. “We hope this scholarship will encourage more women to pursue their studies and reverse the gender gap of women in STEM.”

The LogicMonitor Women in STEM Scholarship is open to women pursuing a bachelors or associates degree in STEM from an accredited U.S. college or university. Applicants must have completed at least one year of college by the fall 2021 semester, and must have plans to continue their STEM education for the 2021 academic year.

To apply, students must complete a questionnaire about their background and explain how STEM has impacted their lives. The winning recipient will be announced on April 30.

For more information about the LogicMonitor Women in STEM Scholarship, visit www.logicmonitor.com/scholarship.

