PDAC 2021 Awards Honour Industry Leaders

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is excited to announce that six top international and domestic performers have been selected in recognition of their excellence.



Now in its 43rd year, the annual PDAC Awards showcase exceptional leaders in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Recipients will be celebrated at the Awards Gala during the virtual PDAC 2021 Convention.

Congratulations to PDAC 2021 Award Recipients for their outstanding accomplishments.

Bill Dennis Award: Phillip Walford & Sherry Dunsworth

For the discovery and delineation of Valentine, the largest undeveloped gold resource in Atlantic Canada.



Distinguished Service Award: Dennis Jones

For his contribution to sustainability in the mineral exploration sector through strong leadership of PDAC’s e3 and e3 Plus initiatives as well as ongoing CSR efforts.



Skookum Jim Award: Nalaine Morin

For combining Indigenous traditional knowledge with Western science to improve the environmental assessment process for mining projects.



Sustainability Award: B2Gold

For exemplary resettlement and community development work with the village of Fadougou at the Fekola gold mine in Mali.



Thayer Lindsley Award: K92 Mining

For the 2017 discovery of the Kora North deposit at the Kainantu mine in Papua New Guinea.



Viola R. MacMillan Award: Mark O’Dea

For building and financing several international mining companies, taking them from exploration and discovery to development and operations.



PDAC’s Board of Directors select recipients based on recommendations of the association’s Awards Committee. More information about the 2021 Award Recipients is available on our website.



PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,200 members around the world, PDAC’s work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention—the premier international event for the industry—that has attracted over 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years and will next be held virtually March 8-11, 2021.Please visit www.pdac.ca.

