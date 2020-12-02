Sodium Dichromate Market To Be Worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027| Emergen Research

Growing demand from the building & construction industry is one of the significant factors influencing the sodium dichromate market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sodium Dichromate Market is projected to be worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. Sodium dichromate is observing a high demand attributed to the growing need for metallurgical applications. It is an acid solution used in metal dip-cleaning, causing metals to have an untarnished and uniform surface, and is corrosion-resistant. It also finds application in oil-well drilling. The product produced from a reaction between sodium dichromate and several types of lignites and lignosulfonates is beneficial in the treatment of drilling mud systems.

Additionally, sodium dichromate finds usage in wood preservation by safeguarding wood from fungi and termites. It is deployed in pigment preparations, including lead chromate and chrome oxide green.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Elementis Chromium, a firm engaged in the production of Chromium chemical, made an announcement about signing an agreement with Maroon Group for the exclusive distribution of chromic oxide pigments for Elementis in the Southwest, Midwest, and Eastern territories of the U.S.

The hazardous effect of sodium dichromate on the respiratory system leading to ulcerations, pneumonia, bronchitis, shortness of breath, asthma, as well as the gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, liver, and immune system may hamper the market growth.

Odium dichromate finds extensive usage in the manufacturing of ceramic glazes and colored glasses.

The usage of sodium dichromate in several industries comprising electrical, automotive, aerospace & defense, and construction is boosting the market growth due to the benefits of corrosion-resistant metal parts.

Escalating demand for food packaging as a result of substantial growth in the working population, especially women, and the hectic lifestyle in emerging nations is projected to propel the market growth in the European region.

The market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, contributed to the largest market share in 2019, attributed to the surging demand for sodium dichromate-based pigments from emerging economics such as China and India. Moreover, swift infrastructural development and industrialization and rising demand for wood preservation are fueling the market demand in the region.

Key participants include Lanxess, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Chongquing Minfeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Jinshi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Elementis, Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical Co. Ltd., Soda Sanayii AS, and Xinjiang Sing Horn Group, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Sodium Dichromate Market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Calcium Roasting Calcium-Free Roasting Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metal Finishing Chromium Compounds Preparation Leather Tanning Pigment Wood Preservative



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



