Lionesses Graduate from Isuzu East Africa (EA) Life Skills Program

Kenya Lionesses squad members graduated on Wednesday 2 December 2020 from the first phase of a two-year life skills training program supported by Isuzu East Africa’s CSR Program. Twenty nine members of the team went through a non-resident training program on development of business skills, entrepreneurship, sports professionals courses, technical skills training as well as advancement to colleges and universities.

The training and mentorship that started in November 2019 included starting and running small businesses, financial literacy, goal setting, leadership skills and personal branding. The ladies interested in pursuing vocational training were supported to pursue the courses of their interest in accredited TVET institutions, to assist them acquire apprenticeship to prepare them for the job market or entrepreneurship.

The goal of the programme which was facilitated by Kenya Community Development Foundation (KCDF) is to improve the livelihoods of the ladies through economic empowerment and provide need-based capacity building.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at RFUEA grounds on Ngong road, Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe congratulated the ladies and pledged to support the team in their programs.

“Since 2016, Isuzu EA was the official transport sponsor of the Kenya Rugby National teams, both men and women. After the women’s team won the Africa Women’s sevens, Isuzu EA purposed to reward them with a long-term and sustainable project to enable them establish themselves in life.” said Kavasha.

“It is gratifying to note that 29 rugby players have consistently participated in this program and are now ready to graduate. As we know youthful fitness and agility does not last forever so we must have ways of earning a livelihood beyond the sports arena,” the Isuzu MD said.

“These skills will assist the ladies in building confidence and leadership skills which are critical in their quest to make their voices heard in the sports industry and beyond” said the Isuzu CEO.

Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla,speaking at the same function said, “Rugby has three important pillars and that is how we as KRU look at the sport. First of all, is to achieve technical success: When you go out to represent your club and country, you do your best to achieve your full potential. The Lionesses have over the years shown that ability and representing the country in the Olympics next year and being two matches away from the Rugby World Cup is a testament to this achievement.

Financial success is the second pillar where we’d want you to consciously think about and work on your savings. Working on this pillar then transitions to the third success, life after rugby.

The profoundness of this program is that it lies in addressing life after rugby. There are so many life skills you gain just by being in a team sport but you also have skills you learn by being in a program such as this; issues on personal branding, communication, self awareness. All ensure that one is not just good at rugby only. Thank you Isuzu and KCDF for this noble initiative,” he concluded.

