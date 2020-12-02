Konica Minolta Launches EDGE22

Comprehensive Approach to Accelerate Compliance for a Paperless Government of the Future

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its enterprise content management (ECM) division, Quality Associates, Inc. (QAI), today announced the launch of EDGE22. This latest addition to its ECM services encompasses assessments, program design, onsite or offsite conversion capabilities and turnkey records management services. EDGE22 helps federal agencies reduce the time and expense it takes to transition their processes and recordkeeping to a fully electronic environment, while adopting the right measures for full compliance.

The White House M-19-21 directive now encompasses all federal records, setting targets to require that by 2022, both permanent and temporary records will be created, retained and managed in electronic format. The mandate includes the following critical deadlines:

By the end of 2019, federal agencies were required to manage all permanent electronic records in an electronic format, and by the end of 2022, all permanent records must also include appropriate metadata.

By the end of 2022, federal agencies must also manage all temporary records in an electronic format or store them in commercial records storage facilities.

After December 31, 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) will no longer accept transfers of permanent or temporary records in analog formats, and will only accept records in electronic format and with appropriate metadata.

Beginning in 2023, agencies will be required to digitize permanent records in analog formats before transfer to NARA.

“The EDGE22 launch is a result of continually listening to our customers and reviewing government mandates to provide services that keep up with the ever-changing needs of the federal government,” said Scott Swidersky, QAI President and Konica Minolta’s Vice President of ECM. “As a full-service solution, federal agencies can one, integrate compliance requirements and existing capabilities into a modern digital strategy, and two, understand the practical issues and pitfalls associated with information management change.”

Leveraging QAI’s unprecedented experience in the industry and understanding of M-19-21 requirements, EDGE22 incorporates two powerful features, including its four-factor strategic framework and three-phase methodology that provides:

Assistance for:

Records program review and inspection

Records management training for small agencies

Streamlined records schedules

Digitization guidance to:

Create standards for electronic records implementation

Develop success criteria

Define terms

Obtain storage exceptions

Advocacy to:

Foster collaborative environment

Improve exposure to executive and senior staff

Support agency-wide electronic records shared solutions

Define funding strategies

Four-Factor Strategic Framework

EDGE22’s four-factor strategic framework sets the standard in high-performance quality by addressing the entire stakeholder community – recognizing the need to educate constituents, document findings, generate customized readiness plans and execute comprehensive compliance implementation plans.

Three-Phase Methodology

EDGE22’s three-phase methodology encompasses some of the industry’s most superior technical solutions, flawless implementation processes and economic value to help federal agencies accelerate speed to compliance – incorporating the following key features:

Readiness Assessment (on-site or virtual)

QAI’s experts work collaboratively to perform a detailed business analysis that documents the current state of an agency’s temporary and permanent records collections while also identifying the desired future state for its records management operation.

Pilot Program

Together, QAI and agency staff members translate business requirements into a technical requirements document to manage pilot program deployment. Adopting an agile approach throughout the testing process allows end-users to experience the entire solution and provide feedback for quality assurance validation before agency-wide deployment takes place.

Conversion and Implementation Plans

Production processing and full solutioning commences after QAI and agency staff incorporate end-user feedback and recommendations while fully documenting all business and technical requirements.

For more information, visit QAI’s NARA M-19-2 Readiness Resource Center website.

