Samsung Teams Up with uBreakiFix to Launch Device Recycling Program

Tech Repair Franchise Joins Samsung’s Efforts To Responsibly Reduce E-Waste with Hassle-Free Tech Recycling In Stores

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading tech repair brand uBreakiFix is partnering with Samsung to make electronics recycling more accessible, offering customers the opportunity to responsibly recycle used devices at any of uBreakiFix’s 550+ U.S. locations. uBreakiFix stores are now accepting most everyday tech devices for recycling, including cell phones, tablets, computers, printers, game consoles, wearables, and more.



Those looking to part ways with their old tech can bring eligible devices of any brand, make, or model to their local uBreakiFix store, and a professional repair technician will handle the rest. uBreakiFix will process the devices and route them to a Samsung-authorized recycling partner where they will be refurbished or processed into raw commodities for future reuse.

“At uBreakiFix, we pride ourselves on diverting e-waste simply by making device repair significantly more convenient and cost-effective than replacement,” said Justin Wetherill, President and Co-Founder of uBreakiFix. “We’re excited to take that effort a step further by making device recycling equally convenient with the support of our partners at Samsung.”

Since 2008, Samsung has been a strong supporter of extended producer responsibility and publicly supports requirements that would ban the export of unprocessed e-waste to developing locations.

“At Samsung, we take responsibility for electronics recycling and reuse that reduces the impact on the environment,” said Ramon Gregory, SVP Samsung Care. “By committing to use e-Stewards certified recyclers, consumers can rest assured that their products will be safely and properly recycled.”



uBreakiFix and Samsung have been formally aligned since 2018, when Samsung named uBreakiFix an authorized service provider for Galaxy smartphone repairs. uBreakiFix and Samsung have since collaborated on several initiatives to leverage their alliance for the greater good, including a program earlier this year to provide free phone repairs to frontline healthcare workers.



uBreakiFix stores offer repairs on anything with a power button, and its newly launched We Come to You service makes smartphone repair even easier by meeting customers at their home, office, or any convenient location.



“To date, we have completed more than 9 million repairs, allowing customers to extend the lifespan of their favorite devices,” Wetherill said. “We look forward to seeing the amplified impact of our combined repair and recycling efforts with this program in place.”



To learn more about uBreakiFix and the recycling program, and for a list of eligible devices, visit ubreakifix.com/blog/reduce-reuse-recycle-ubreakifix .

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit www.ubreakifix.com .

