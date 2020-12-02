Dr. Navid Vahedi Discusses the Most Popular Classic Cars in the World Today
Classic Cars Are an Area of Fascination for Many People, Including Dr. Navid Vahedi, Who Is an Expert on Classic CarsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a lot of people who are looking for the newest cars with the fanciest gadgets; however, there is nothing that is going to beat a classic car. For Dr. Navid Vahedi, classic cars are an area close to his heart. There is nothing like the trip back in time that comes with driving a classic car. Therefore, Dr. Navid Vahedi has turned his hobby into something of a specialty and wants to share everything he knows about classic cars with anyone who will listen. He is here to review the most popular classic cars in the world today.
Dr. Navid Vahedi Discusses the 1969 Dodge Charger
One of the most popular classic cars in the world, according to Dr. Navid Vahedi, is the 1969 Dodge Charger. Dr. Navid Vahedi and many others remember this iconic car because it appeared in the popular TV show The Dukes of Hazzard. While many people remember the iconic vehicle from this show, the popular 1969 Dodge Charger also showed up in the movie Fast and Furious 6. There are a few reasons why people love this charger so much. First, it has a high-powered engine that is sure to deliver everyone the speed and acceleration they are looking for. When this power is combined with the slick look of the car, it is easy to see why so many people love it.
Dr. Navid Vahedi Discusses the 1967 Ford Mustang
Another iconic vehicle that car collectors, such as Dr. Navid Vahedi, love is the Ford Mustang. While there are lots of Ford Mustangs out there, there is nothing like the 1967 Ford Mustang. This year’s model was the first redesign of the iconic original Ford Mustang model. The biggest shift with this model year, according to Dr. Navid Vahedi, was the addition of a big block, V8 engine. This new engine provided added power that drivers noticed instantly. Furthermore, the 1967 Ford Mustang also featured more room on the inside, more cargo space, and a larger body overall. This mustang also featured concave taillights, square rearview mirrors, and even altered side ornamentation!
Navid Vahedi Discusses the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro
Most people, such as Dr. Navid Vahedi, are able to pick out a Camaro instantly on the road; however, the 1969 version of this car is truly special. Even though the mechanical components of this model year Camaro were carried over from the 1968 model, the 1969 model featured a number of new changes. This included new skins, a redesigned grille, and even new paneling. Overall, in the eyes of people such as Navid Vahedi, the sports car simply had a sleeker look that everyone would come to love.
