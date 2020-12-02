Ecobank Group wins Awards from EMEA Finance, The Banker and Global Finance

Leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank (https://www.Ecobank.com/), has won awards from EMEA Finance, The Banker and Global Finance.

Ecobank’s awards in the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2020 includes the pan-African award for Financial Inclusion, and ‘Best Bank’ in Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Chad, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Liberia and Mali.

The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 saw Ecobank win Bank of the Year for Africa (Regional Award) and Bank of the Year for its affiliates in Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Togo.

The award of ‘Outstanding Crisis Leadership – Finance & Business’ was awarded to Ecobank by Global Finance.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO, said: “The Ecobank Group has long been recognised as a pioneer and we are proud to be playing a major role in digital banking, financial inclusion, driving economic and social development through our multi-channel approach. These latest Awards are the result of hard work from Ecobankers across the group as well as fruitful and sustainable relationship with our various stakeholders and partners. They affirm the effectiveness of our strategy and our impact on businesses and livelihoods across sub-Saharan Africa.”

“Our one bank model, which sees us develop our products, services and solutions centrally, and distribute them locally, is empowering people, businesses, corporates and the public sector across Africa with convenient, affordable and secure 24/7 banking solutions. We are now positioning our payments business as an enabler of trade and payments across Africa.”

Among the group’s banking products, services, solutions and community initiatives that swayed the respective judges’ decisions were the Ecobank Mobile App; Xpress Accounts- Know Your Customer (KYC)-lite account opening which drives financial inclusion; Ecobank Pay, the digital contactless QR payment solution; the rapid expansion of the Xpress Point agency network; digital-only Xpress Loans. These are in addition to e-token generation cash out; newly launched internet banking platforms, Ecobank Online, Omni Lite and Omni+ for retail, business and corporate customers respectively; the scalability of Ecobank’s digital ecosystem and platforms; and our Group-wide initiatives providing support to people, communities, businesses, health authorities and governments with support and relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These new Awards add to the Ecobank Group’s recent Award wins which include:

African Banker (EMEA Finance)

Most Innovative Bank in Africa (Global Finance)

African Bank of the Year (African Banker)

Africa’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility (Euromoney)

Innovation in Financial Services Award (African Banker)

Media Contact: Christiane Bossom Group Manager Corporate Communication Email: groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group (https://www.Ecobank.com/), the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves over 24 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit https://www.Ecobank.com/.