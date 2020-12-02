Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industries, announced today that it’s Joint Venture (with Cyber Security Group) has signed a security contract with a licensed SFOR TRADE Crypto Exchange in Europe.

The company will provide the client with full security protection, such as:

- Security Assessment

- Phishing Threat Detection

- Security Incident Response

- User Account Fraud and Takeover Prevention

- Cyber-Hygiene and Forensics Education

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of Bots Inc., stated: "This contract is very important for the company. Our JV with Cyber Security Group is already bringing contracts and revenues. Many more new, and exciting developments are also coming as the company is establishing itself as a real player in the protection of IT infrastructure and assets of other companies. We have a bright future ahead of us."

Vepkhviia Chkadua, President of SFOR TRADE Exchange: "We are thrilled to partner with Bots Inc. and Cyber Security Group. Their solutions offer a reliable hot and cold wallet deployment, and keyless security infrastructure, backed by a world-class team of cryptographers and cybersecurity experts. We conducted an extensive global search within the industry looking for a partner like Bots Inc., Security is the essence of our exchange. Our clients are trusting us to hold and keep their financial assets safe. The security of the exchange ecosystem must therefore be second to none, and we have found what we were looking for.”

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) – is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

