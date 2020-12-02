Francisco Marmolejo Rejoins WES Board of Trustees, World Education Services (WES) Announces

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) today announced that Francisco Marmolejo, a global leader in the field of international education administration, has rejoined its Board of Trustees. His first tenure on the WES Board lasted from 2011 to 2018.



“I am thrilled to welcome Francisco back to the WES Board of Trustees,” said Hans de Wit, Board chairman. “His keen insight into international higher education trends is critical to helping us ensure that we successfully navigate a shifting global environment.”

“As we accelerate our social impact efforts, transform our credential evaluation business, embrace digitization, and continue to deepen our expertise in global education, Francisco will help to shape our path forward,” said Esther Benjamin, CEO and Executive Director of WES. “His experience in international education in Latin America, the United States, India, and the Middle East provides a unique perspective that will benefit the organizations and the students, immigrants, and refugees we serve.”

Marmolejo has spent his career in international education leading and advising higher education, governmental, and non-governmental institutions. He has held leadership roles at the World Bank as its Global Coordinator for Higher Education and, more recently, as the Education Specialist for India and South Asia; and as Executive Director of CONAHEC, the Consortium for North American Higher Education Collaboration, a network of more than 160 colleges and universities from Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. He has been a fellow with the American Council on Education (ACE), and a consultant with the Organization for Economic and Cooperation Development (OECD). He is now based in Doha, Qatar, as the Education Advisor of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development. Marmolejo was born in Ojuelos, Mexico, and holds an MBA from the Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí.

“We’re experiencing a perfect storm of geopolitical, economic, and public health changes that positions international education and global mobility at an inflection point,” said Marmolejo. “Amid this dynamism, WES leadership has set ambitious, achievable goals to help international students, immigrants, and refugees succeed. I am excited to rejoin the organization and be a part of this work.”

About WES

Founded in 1974, World Education Services Inc. (WES) is a 501(c)3 non-profit social enterprise dedicated to helping international students, immigrants, and refugees achieve their educational and workplace goals in the United States and Canada. WES evaluates and advocates for the recognition of international education qualifications, supports the integration of immigrants into the workforce, and provides philanthropic funding to immigrant-serving organizations. Over more than 45 years, WES has provided credential evaluations to three million individuals from around the globe.

