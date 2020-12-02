Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Knoll Declares Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-drive brands for the workplace and home, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020. 

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and depends on various factors, including our net income, restrictions in our credit facility, financial position, cash requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors.
  
About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high performance workplaces, work from home settings and luxury residential interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Contacts

Investors:
Charles Rayfield 
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Tel 215 679-1703
crayfield@knoll.com  

Media:
David E. Bright
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel 212 343-4135
dbright@knoll.com 

 


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


