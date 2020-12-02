Avid Launches Fourth Annual Avid Customer Vote

In the spirit of listening to the voice of customers Avid engages its media technology user community to shape future innovation

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that the annual Avid Customer Vote is now open. Sponsored by the Avid Customer Association (ACA), the Avid Customer Vote gives the media technology user community a direct line into shaping Avid’s innovation strategy, product roadmaps and customer experience. Customers have until Monday, December 30 to cast their votes at avid.com/vote and share their evolving needs and unique vision. The collective results of the 2020 Avid Customer Vote will be revealed in January 2021.



“Across the entire media and entertainment industry, there’s nothing that compares to the Avid Customer Vote’s ability to gather the collective wisdom and influence of the creative community,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid. “In 2020, the Avid Customer Vote has never been more important. We need to learn from each other and collaborate more closely to solve unprecedented challenges and help our industry to continue moving forward.”

TV, film and music professionals from thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries have cast ballots in past Avid Customer Votes, which consistently inspires Avid to go to great lengths for the community. Since revealing the results of the inaugural vote, the company has delivered on hundreds of customer requests for new capabilities and enhancements, including a totally reimagined Media Composer® experience, MediaCentral® workflows that tie in Adobe® Premiere® Pro users, and Avid’s most recent breakthrough, the Pro Tools | Carbon hybrid audio production system.

To expand the efforts of surveying, capturing and analyzing the media and entertainment community’s crucial input, the Avid Customer Vote is hosted and managed by Devoncroft Partners, a leading provider of media technology research.

About the Avid Customer Association

Avid and its customers established the Avid Customer Association (ACA) to create the world’s most innovative and influential media technology community representing organizations and professionals across the industry. Within six years of its founding, the ACA has grown rapidly to give a voice and proven influence to more than 30,000 members from every discipline and job level in content creation, production, management and delivery—from global media organization leaders to individuals just getting started in their careers. Through its rapid enrollment process, the ACA enables qualified TV, film and music professionals who are not yet taking advantage of the ACA to easily join the association for free.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

