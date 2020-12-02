DNREC’s Electric Vehicle Rebate Program Extended Six Months

Delaware Drivers are Saving Money With Electric Vehicles

Delawareans looking to help fight climate change and reduce their carbon footprint can receive rebates for new electric vehicle and charging station purchases through DNREC’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program, which has been extended through June 30, 2021.

“Transportation is a leading contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware,” said Gov. John Carney. “Vehicle electrification is a leading strategy in reducing those emissions, and by providing rebates to residents and businesses we are improving the air quality for a healthier Delaware.”

Rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles and charging stations include:

$2,500 for battery electric vehicles, including vehicles with range extenders, with a purchase price of $60,000 or less;

$1,000 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a purchase price of $60,000 or less;

Up to 90% of the cost of the charging station with a max amount of $3,500 per port/$7,000 per station.

The program provides cash rebates as part of Delaware’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gases and improving Delaware’s air quality.

“The Clean Transportation Incentive Program has been well-received across Delaware,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “Since DNREC started this program, almost 5,000 rebates have been given to Delaware residents and businesses that have adopted cleaner fueled vehicles, like electric vehicles.”

Rebates are also available for natural gas and propane vehicles. Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). More information can be found at de.gov/cleantransportation.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.