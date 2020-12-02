3D Technology Market Sales Growing at 21% CAGR - Latest Developments and Coverage
Ability to deliver high accuracy & precision in the process fuel the growth of the global 3D technology market.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reduced operational cost, great sustainability irrespective of high temperature and ability to deliver high accuracy & precision in the process drive the growth of the global 3D technology market. Moreover, the ever-increasing adoption of 3D technologies in various application segments such as healthcare, aerospace, entertainment, and architecture is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D technology market was estimated at $64.58 billion in 2015 and is expected to hit at $175.1 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 21% from 2013 to 2020. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.
Download Sample Report of 3D Technology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/152
The 3D display segment to lead the trail by 2020-
Based on components, the 3D display segment contributed to three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The 3D printing segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 39.1% till 2020.
The entertainment segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue-
Based on application, the entertainment segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2015 and is anticipated to rule the roost during the study period. At the same time, the healthcare segment is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.7% through 2013–2020.
Access Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-technology-market
North America garnered the highest share in 2015-
Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2015, generating nearly two-fifths of the total market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.3% throughout the estimated period.
Make Enquiry for Purchase Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/152
Leading market players-
The key market players analyzed in the global 3D technology market have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.
