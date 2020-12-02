Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First look at the new 2021 Nissan Kicks

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to the debut of the new 2021 Nissan Kicks is on. Register today to watch the virtual reveal at www.nissanusa.com/live, and tune in Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media Contacts:
Josh Clifton
Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows
615-725-1767
josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Jeff Wandell
Manager, Nissan CUV & EV Communications
629-395-7593
jeff.wandell@nissan-usa.com

