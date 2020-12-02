Bosch Study Reveals Americans Are “Ice Obsessed,” Consuming 400 Pounds Each Per Year

/EIN News/ -- New Bosch Refrigerators Deliver on Top Three Refrigeration Trends, Aid in Overall Consumer Wellness

Over half of individual Americans self-identify as “ice obsessed,” consuming up to 116 glasses of ice a month or nearly 36 pounds – adding up to well over 400 pounds of ice per person a year

Ice could be the key to hydration and overall wellbeing, with 53% percent claiming not having ice available means they drink less water, impacting several positive feelings and behaviors

Bosch’s French door bottom mount refrigeration line delivers on top three refrigeration trends—fast, freshly filtered ice, optimized beverage storage and freshness—with industry-firsts



IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the debut of its expanded French door bottom mount refrigeration collection, Bosch home appliances today announced a new study that explores the role ice, hydration, and beverages play in our lives. The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bosch, revealed that the key to drinking more water, and potentially feeling happier, could very well be ice. America’s obsession with ice rests on four telling truths revealed at the household level:

Americans who drink six or more glasses of water a day are most likely to strongly agree that they are “very happy” (41%) and optimistic (40%), as opposed to the 12% and 10%, respectively, of those who drink less than one glass a day and agree with the same sentiments Hydration directly impacts overall wellbeing, with those who drink six or more glasses a day waking up exhausted fewer times per week (2.59) than those who drink less than one glass (3.14), most likely to describe themselves as successful and be on time to work Further, well over half of all respondents (56%) said they will not drink water unless it’s cold, and 53% said that having no ice available means they simply drink less water With over half of Americans (51%) self-identifying as “ice obsessed,” individuals consume up to 116 glasses of ice per month or nearly 36 pounds, adding up to over 400 pounds of ice per year

Thus, being properly hydrated has a transcendent effect on our lives, proving that beverage temperature impacts how much we drink, overall energy, happiness and optimism. But it’s not just the temperature that drives ice consumption – 54% of respondents expressed other important sensory experiences that result from ice, such as the sound it makes, its texture and how it looks in a glass. With nearly 60% of Americans saying they would drink more water if they had easier access to perfectly chilled water, Bosch is delivering on the consumer need for rapid, reliable and freshly filtered ice production as part of its expanding refrigeration line with the QuickIcePro System™ refrigerator.

“This acute consumer demand for quick, easy access to ice speaks to the basic need of staying hydrated and the simple joy of savoring a refreshing beverage throughout the day,” said Anja Prescher, Bosch Brand Director. “Ice could be the key to a bevy of positive feelings and behaviors, and ultimately achieving better overall wellness, which is why we’ve expanded our refrigeration line with the QuickIcePro System to provide rapid ice replenishment—because running to the store for ice is one less thing consumers should have to worry about. It’s little details like this that sit at the core of Bosch innovation, and we’re proud to deliver on these needs with our newest refrigerators, improving quality of life for consumers across the nation.”

While it’s no surprise consumers love a chilled beverage as opposed to one at room temperature, this inner ice obsession is trending up after more time spent at home. The study showed that 53% of respondents realized the need for better ice production during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 64% of Americans running out of ice multiple times per year. Even beyond a glass of water, consumers have shown a demand for other beverages, such as soda and spirits, to be at the perfect temperature as well.

With more time spent in the heart of the home than ever before, Bosch has identified three top refrigeration trends that meet ever-evolving food and beverage needs:

Fast, freshly filtered ice – Americans view ice as a key element of enjoying a beverage. Eighty-three percent of individuals consume at least one glass of ice in a day, with 58% consuming one to five glasses and 25% consuming six to ten or more. Sixty-six percent run to the store for ice at least once a month to keep up with household demand, with 34% making trips three to five times per month. The new QuickIcePro System refrigerator from Bosch is the industry’s fastest refrigerator ice maker*, producing fast, freshly filtered ice at a rapid rate—up to 12 pounds** or 40 glasses of ice per day***—to minimize the need to run to the store for more.



Optimized beverage storage – Americans have shown a nearly equal interest in beverage temperature as they have for ice, proving that storing beverages at the right temperature is just as important. In fact, 56% of Americans agree that having a drink at the wrong temperature has the potential to make their day less enjoyable. The new Bosch Refreshment Center™ refrigerator removes the guesswork from achieving the ideal temperature for beverages at the touch of a button—from red or white wine to beer, soda or other drinks. Plus, this industry-first, in-unit glass-front drawer eliminates the need for a second appliance for beverages elsewhere in the home.



Flexible fresh food storage – As consumers cook more and opt for fewer trips to the grocery store, they need a refrigerator with flexible storage and features that keep food fresher, longer. In addition to organizational solutions like the industry’s first FlexBar™, the FarmFresh System™ in Bosch 800 Series French door bottom mount refrigerators uses four innovative technologies to circulate cool air, filter out unwanted odors and ethylene gas, as well as remove the guesswork in storing items at the ideal environment for maximum freshness and minimum food waste.



Available now, the new Bosch refrigeration line, including models with the QuickIcePro System™ and Refreshment Center™, deliver on the consumer need for rapid water and ice production as well as premium beverage storage and advanced freshness technologies. For more on Bosch home appliances, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook (facebook.com/BoschAppliances), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS), Instagram (@BoschHomeUS) or Pinterest (@BoschHomeUS).

*Based on single ice maker production rates during a 24-hour period, measured per IEC standard and manufacturer user’s manuals, for brands identified in US and Canada TraQline as freestanding French door bottom mount refrigerators.

**Based on single ice maker production rates during a 24 hour period, measured per IEC standards, when the ice bin was removed. Results may vary depending on operating conditions.

*** Based on filling 8 oz. glasses.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

Media Contact:

Nicole Viotto

415-692-3059

Nicole.Viotto@finnpartners.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c11d2995-5782-4295-8dc1-0cb5773d930e



