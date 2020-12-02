HotSchedules Enters New Era of Serving Hospitality and Retail under Global Brand, Fourth

HotSchedules will operate under unified global brand, Fourth, and serve as the flagship workforce management solution in the United States

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotSchedules, the leading provider of end-to-end, best-in-class technology and services for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today the company will be operating under a unified global brand, Fourth , effective immediately. The new brand represents a global portfolio of customer-focused solutions and services including inventory, task and labor management, analytics, HR and payroll services. As Fourth continues to create solutions for the industry’s most complex challenges, they will officially extend their widely adopted workforce management offerings to the retail industry.



As a natural extension to its hospitality roots, Fourth is excited to announce its entrance into the retail sector. With the retail industry facing similar work/life balance and labor management challenges, Fourth will continue to expand its workforce management platform, HR and payroll services to empower retailers to win with talent, operate effortlessly, and deliver on their unique brand promise. With Fourth technology streamlining many cumbersome operations for managers and employees alike, retailers will be better positioned to serve shoppers for a heightened guest experience, while also maximizing productivity and driving revenue.

“With more than two decades of leading labor management in the hospitality space, we are proud to expand our offerings under the global brand, Fourth, and further provide our customers with proven solutions to solve rapidly-evolving challenges across the workplace,” said Clinton Anderson, CEO of Fourth. “Sustaining our focus on the hospitality industry, we will solve similar workforce management challenges faced by retail operators. This expansion marks a significant milestone for our company as we advance strategically and offer our solutions and services across a growing number of industries.”

In 1999, HotSchedules launched a complete labor management tool with a mission to solve one of the hospitality industry’s most complex problems of keeping teams connected. Through the years, businesses have relied on HotSchedules to simplify scheduling, control labor costs, and provide a seamless communication experience from the hourly team member to the CEO. Since then, the company has diversified its solutions and services to meet current operator needs easily and efficiently. Under the rebrand, HotSchedules will continue to be the flagship workforce management solution for Fourth in the United States.

HotSchedules and Fourth collectively represent 40 years in hospitality, serving over 7,000 customers and 120,000 locations. To learn more about the company’s solutions and services for hospitality and retail, please visit https://www.fourth.com/ .

About Fourth Enterprises

Fourth Enterprises LLC, parent company of HotSchedules and Fourth, provides end-to-end, best-in-class technology and services for the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries. Their inventory and workforce management solutions, coupled with the industry’s most complete data and analytics suite, give operators the actionable insights they need to control costs, scale profitability, improve employee engagement, and maintain compliance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Fourth Enterprises serves more than 7,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.fourth.com .

Media Contact:

Sara Davis/Madison McGillicuddy

ICR for Fourth

646.677.1826

Fourth@icrinc.com