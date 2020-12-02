MKS Sees Strong Sales for its Latest Flexible PCB Laser Processing Solution

/EIN News/ -- Large 80-unit order for the company’s ESI® CapStone™ system will help a leading flex PCB processor in Greater China address 5G-related processing challenges.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that a leading PCB manufacturing customer in the Greater China region has purchased 80 units of the company’s ESI CapStone system for near-term delivery. CapStone is MKS’ latest flexible PCB laser processing system. It leverages the latest high-power, high-repetition rate laser technology and new beam control capabilities to deliver higher production throughput and higher yields.



“CapStone has definitely been a game changer,” said John Williams, Vice President and General Manager of MKS’ Equipment and Solutions division. “As Flex PCB manufacturers continue to upgrade their processing capabilities to address new technologies such as 5G, the CapStone system is enabling them to take advantage of latest-generation laser technology to stay current in a very competitive market.”

CapStone’s high-speed laser technology and unique beam positioning combine to allow manufacturers to meet the challenges associated with processing an increasingly-diverse set of flex PCBs at high yields, including 5G antennas and feedlines, wireless charging circuits, displays, cameras, and many other flex applications. With its significant throughput gains, process flexibility, and proven robust deployment even at large scale, CapStone reduces factory footprint and time to market for flex manufacturers to achieve the production capacity necessary to meet their accelerating flex demand.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

About the ESI Brand

ESI® is a brand within the MKS Instruments Equipment & Solutions Division. The ESI portfolio consists of laser-based micro manufacturing systems and component test systems that are used worldwide by manufacturers in the electronics industry to process the materials and components that are an integral part of the electronic devices and systems in use today. Leveraging over 40 years of laser-material interaction expertise and applied laser technology, ESI solutions enable customers to optimize production by providing more control, greater application flexibility and more precise processing of a wide range of materials. The result is higher production quality, increased throughput and higher back-end yields at a lower total cost-of-ownership. Additional information can be found at www.esi.com.

ESI is a registered trademark of MKS Instruments, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

