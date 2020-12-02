Braintreehouse Announces Widespread Availability of the Sketchboard Pro

Award-winning art studio’s must-have iPad Accessory now available for shipping worldwide

The Sketchboard Pro was designed by Braintreehouse founder JJ Harrison and his team of talented artists. Harrison realized there was a growing demand for an iPad accessory that would work to eliminate the daily aches and pains that came with drawing on a screen for extended hours. The Sketchboard Pro was soon created as a way to imitate a flat drawing surface that artists experience when drawing on paper and combine what they love about traditional art making and modern technology.

The device features strong legs that easily fold out to create a comfortable 20-degree angled drawing surface, allowing the user to have a drawing desk experience virtually anywhere in landscape or portrait orientation. The charging port lets users keep the iPad connected to power for those long work sprints that can quickly drain the battery. For those times when you need a taller canvas, optional portrait legs fold out for a comfortable experience with support. With the Sketchboard Pro, the iPad is nestled into a form-fitted cradle that creates a smooth surface for your hand to glide across. For the first time, this enables you to utilize the complete canvas when drawing on your iPad, rather than resting your hand on areas of the screen where you could be drawing.

“We spent several months testing the Sketchboard Pro with professional artists doing production artwork in an effort to refine its ergonomics,” said Harrison. “Since announcing at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this past January, and even winning a couple awards, we’ve seen a demand for the product across more industries than we could’ve ever predicted. From accessibility needs to architects to kids, it has become a product that a lot of people have benefited from when using their iPad. We anticipate more demand for this product as an at-home office staple as more families continue to navigate working and schooling from home during the pandemic.”

The Sketchboard Pro supports more than 30 iPad models including all iPads that support the Apple Pencil. With every unit sold Braintreehouse is committed to planting a tree through their partnership with Ecologi, pledging to reforestation and reducing their carbon footprint. To purchase a Sketchboard Pro, or to learn more please visit sketchboardpro.com.

Nestled in the misty mountains of Utah is an art studio called Braintreehouse where award-winning artists have banded together to conjure up new, original entertainment brands and helpful tools for their fellow artists. The studio credo, “where ideas go to play,” sprouted from their playful nature, further cultivated by founders JJ Harrison and Paul Boren. Braintreehouse’s talented team of like-minded wizards and weirdos individual credits include award-winning feature films, bestselling books, and innovative apps for popular entertainment brands such as Marvel, Disney, Warner Bros, and Dreamworks. They kickstarted their first game, FMK: Twists of Fate, in 2018 and it is currently distributed worldwide by Chronicle. Their next game, ​Cloudy: Seasons of the Witch, is in development and slated for a 2021 release. They developed the Sketchboard Pro by necessity while making production art for their projects. For more information visit their website braintreehouse.com.

