II-VI Incorporated to Present at ECOC Market Focus 2020

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical communications solutions for datacom and telecom networks, today announced that Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, will be an invited speaker at ECOC, the annual European Conference on Optical Communications. The presentation will take place virtually during the Market Focus event on December 8 at 6:20 p.m. CET.



During the presentation, Dr. Parthasarathi will share the latest trends and insights on Compound Semiconductors and Engineered Materials Enabling Biomedical Optics. The ECOC Market Focus program is a focal point of the show, featuring presentations from leading experts in the fiber-optics community.

II-VI will also participate as a virtual exhibitor, December 7-9, and will showcase one of the broadest portfolios of optical communications products in the industry. Booth visitors will interact with company representatives and experience video demonstrations of these market-leading products, which are enabling the next generation of applications in datacom, telecom, and 3D sensing.

