Cigarette Lighter Market 2020-2027 Covid-19 Impact | Industry Global Key Players
Cigarette lighter is a device that ignites a small flame because of a flammable fluid that is in the lighterPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigarette lighter is a device that ignites a small flame because of a flammable fluid that is in the lighter. It can be of metal and plastic. Initially, there were only flint lighters that are made of pyrophoric alloy, but with the changing technology, cigarette lighter is also made electric that are flameless and are charged using electricity. The cigarette lighter is found in many designs, sizes, and colors. It is also used during camping as a source of light.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
The cigarette lighter market is adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemics.
The consumption of cigarettes is reduced due to lockdown.
The government has only permitted the supply of essential goods. The supply of the cigarette lighter has also stopped due to restrictions on trade.
The online channels are the only source of supply and income for the companies.
The factories are also closed due to the lack of supply of raw material.
The government is also facing problems due to the restrictions on import-export and travel that has caused losses for the economy and companies.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis
Rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, and rise in cigarette and cigar consumption are the factors that drive the growth of the global cigarette lighter market. The increase in the availability and new designs has also increased the demand for the cigarette lighter. However, strict standards and growing awareness about the health issues caused due to smoking can be a threat to the growth of the global cigarette lighter market. Even so, with the increase in technology and rise in the hiker or camping event can create an opportunity to boost the demand for the cigarette lighter market.
The global cigarette lighter market trends are as follows:
The companies are now making lighters in many designs like cartoons, avengers, and many different things that are famous or liked by people owing to changes in innovation and technology. This has increased the demand for cigarette lighters in the market. The cigarette lighter can be customized according to the preferences of the customers. The availability of new features also boosts the demand among the consumers.
