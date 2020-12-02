FTI Consulting’s Michael Eisenband Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, will be inducted into the American College of Bankruptcy’s 32nd Class of Fellows.



The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary public service and educational association of professionals who are invited to join as Fellows based on a proven record of exceptional bankruptcy and insolvency work, contributions to the administration of justice, public service and integrity. Fellows include judges, lawyers, international fellows, accountants, corporate turnaround specialists, government officials and other bankruptcy and insolvency experts.

“This recognition is a testament to Mike’s powerful and ongoing commitment to clients, his team and the firm over many years,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting.

Mr. Eisenband is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and has more than 30 years of experience, including industry expertise in retail and consumer products, steel, automotive, airlines, financial services and real estate. He is renowned nationally as an industry leader in providing restructuring advice to creditors and companies in complex Chapter 11 and out-of-court workout situations.

“I am honored to be inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy,” Mr. Eisenband said. “It is a privilege to join this esteemed group of experts that will enable me to further contribute to professional excellence and scholarship in the bankruptcy and insolvency field.”

Other FTI Consulting professionals who are American College of Bankruptcy Fellows include Carlyn Taylor, Global Co-Leader of the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment alongside Mr. Eisenband; William Perlstein, Vice Chair, Client Services; Albert Conly, a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment; Cynthia Nelson, also a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment; and Ronald Greenspan, Co-Leader of Real Estate Solutions.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com