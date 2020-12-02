Todos Medical Announces $3.2 Million in Sales for November 2020, a 269% Increase Sequential Month over Month Sales Growth from October 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced $3.2 million in sales for the month of November 2020. This represents a 269% increase in monthly sales as compared with October 2020. The majority of the increase in sales occurred in the second half of November 2020 following the completion of Tecan® liquid handler automation installation at Todos’ Wisconsin COVID-19 testing lab client and the receipt of purchase orders for reagents to support increased testing demand expected in response to increased travel resulting from Thanksgiving 2020 holidays. Concurrent with this announcement, the Company was cash flow positive in November 2020 for its COVID-19 testing business, and has secured $2 million in traditional receivables financing that the Company believes will significantly reduce the time between invoicing to clients and the time that cash is received.



Todos expects revenue growth for December 2020, as daily testing volumes for the majority of its COVID-19 testing clients increases sequentially on a weekly basis, and as a second potentially large COVID-19 testing client located in Brooklyn NY completes the installation of liquid handling automation technology that will allow it to achieve testing capacities of up to 20,000 PCR tests per day and begins placing reagents orders.

“Our strategy of focusing on increasing key clients’ capacity by implementing automated PCR testing solutions to allow them to significantly increase the number of samples they can process daily is beginning to bear fruit,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We are now on a clear growth trajectory and will be focused on expanding our testing offerings to existing clients with novel assays that are complementary to PCR testing. One of the key tests we expect to bring to the market is our development-stage lab-based 3CL protease diagnostic test that is being advanced to determine whether a PCR positive patient remains contagious to infecting others. We believe this assay could become quite important for labs that engage with clients who do repeat testing, and we expect the lab version of this assay to become available in the US market in the near future. We also see it as a way to persuade potential clients to switch to our traditional PCR tests as we are able to supply labs with everything they need to scale COVID-19 testing, including automation and consumables such as pipette tips.”

For information related to Todos Medical’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid19.com.

For testing and PPE inquiries, please email sales@todosmedical.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Additionally, Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos has formed strategic partnerships with Integrated Health LLC, MOTOPARA Foundation to deploy mobile COVID-19 testing in the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Investor Contact:

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

Senior Vice President

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

Todos Corporate Contact:

Priyanka Misra

Todos Medical

(917) 983-4229 ext. 103

priyanka@todosmedical.com