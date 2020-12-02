Wellness 4 Humanity Partners set to deploy and offer Safe Entry Stations at Simon Mall’s Houston Galleria

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led by a team of social entrepreneurs, Clinicians, and wellness gurus, Wellness 4 Humanity was one of the first on the scene to offer disruptive Covid-19 testing to support communities and organizations throughout the pandemic.



The Wellness 4 Humanity team has a passion for making the world a better place through social impact, business, company culture, and personal development using cutting edge science.

It’s these same values that make them an ideal partner to deploy Safe Entry Stations, powered by PredictMedix (CSE:PMED, OTCQB:PMEDF) and Juiceworks Exhibits (JUICEWORKS). Designed by infectious disease experts, along with a leading-edge AI team, the Safe Entry Stations use artificial intelligence to analyze seven different symptoms associated with COVID-19 with the virus, providing results in seconds.

As trusted safety partners to Wellness 4 Humanity, JUICEWORKS and PredictMedix will work together to deploy units to their Fortune 500 group of clients globally.

The Houston Galleria mall will be home to the new Wellness 4 Humanity store, a mecca for all-things health and wellness, featuring the latest innovations in technology designed to improve quality of life and overall wellbeing. The Galleria is Texas’ largest and most luxurious shopping destination with more than 400 stores. The store will house a Safe Entry Station performing live screening for symptoms associated with infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

“It’s in times like this that true collaboration counts and can make the most difference. LET’S RE-UNITE.” Says Pavel Stuchik, Co-Founder, Wellness 4 Humanity.

“Wellness for Humanity’s integrated approach to wellness in these challenging times makes them an ideal partner to help lead the safe screening initiative in North America,” says Auger.

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo’s small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com.

About Wellness 4 Humanity

Wellness 4 Humanity’s client roster includes Fortune 100 entities in the travel and hospitality, retail and entertainment industries, among other sectors. Clients in the hospitality and media sectors include: the Marriott Marquis Houston and the Hilton Houston; Orangetheory Fitness; WAGA-TV, FOX-5 TV Atlanta; Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta; and “Magnum P.I.” in Los Angeles. Private clients for Wellness 4 Humanity’s white-glove concierge service for in-home/in-office testing include: David J. Long (CEO & Co-Founder of Orangetheory Fitness) and his family; the multi-Platinum singer/songwriter, producer and actor, Post Malone; Tony Hsieh (former CEO of Zappos), and others. W4Humanity is even assisting major chains – including Houston’s 25-door Legacy Clinics- process their employees’ COVID-19 tests. Private companies, including large attorneys’ offices, are calling on W4Humanity at an ever-increasing rate to test their employees and clients. Fixed walk-in locations for W4Humanity can be found at Simon Centers shopping malls and other locations throughout Colorado, Utah, Georgia, California, Florida, Texas (at The Galleria Houston) and Hawai’i, with more states constantly being added. All W4Humanity staff members meet rigorous medical certification and are at minimum licensed health technicians (i.e. phlebotomists, etc.) reporting to the company’s National Laboratory Director and State Medical Directors. To date, W4Humanity is the only privately-owned and operated, F.D.A. E.U.A.-certified company equipped to manufacture, market and deploy its proprietary PCR tests around the U.S. and world. To find out more, please visit: https://w4humanity.com

About PredictMedix Inc.

PredictMedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence (“AI”) company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, PredictMedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases such as influenza and coronaviruses (COVID-19). Our current partners along with advisory board members have played a key role in gathering data pertaining to COVID-19, which has allowed us to develop a predictive mass screening tool for COVID-19. The technology is for mass screening and is to be used to predict and identify individuals who have the highest likelihood of being infected with COVID-19. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

