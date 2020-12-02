Equifax Announces New President of Canadian Business

Sue Hutchison to Lead Equifax Transformation in Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax has announced Sue Hutchison as the company’s new Canadian business leader. Hutchison joined the company as the new Canada Region President, effective November 30.



“Sue brings strong expertise in lending and digital payments through her experience in FinTech and Financial Services,” said John Hartman, President of Equifax International. “Her breadth of knowledge across commercial, sales, strategy and operations will be critical for us as we accelerate growth and execute our vision for the new Equifax. I’m excited about the proven leadership and strong familiarity with the Canadian banking and broader Financial Services ecosystem that Sue brings to Equifax.”

Prior to Equifax, Hutchison served as Senior Vice President, Product, Digital and New Payments for Mastercard where she led product strategy for their growing portfolio, which included fraud, multi-rail payments, and cyber and intelligence solutions. She has also held senior leadership roles at Payments Canada, D+H Corporate (now Finastra), HSBC and Bank of America. Hutchison received her Bachelor’s in Finance and International Business from the University of Guelph and her MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Additionally, Hutchison is a board member of Home Capital Group, sits as an Advisory Board Member for Women in Payments and has served as a board member for the Canadian Payments Association, BC Women’s Hospital Foundation and the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

