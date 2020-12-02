Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,031 in the last 365 days.

If you missed the Henry Kapono Concert, it can be viewed on AARP’s FB Page

Aloha –

Many thanks to those of you who were able to join us on Saturday for Hawaii Honors Veterans, Military, and their Families – A Live Concert with Henry Kapono.  We hope you enjoyed it.

During the program, we accidentally omitted a message from the Kauai Veteran’s Council.  We apologize to the 4500 veterans, military and their families living on the island of Kauai.  We hope you will join us in honoring them by taking a moment to view their video message. Please click the link below.

Kauai Video Message Link:  https://youtu.be/DR-Zhf9Bt2I

If you missed the concert, it can be viewed on AARP’s Facebook page for the next 27 days. Please visit:

Facebook Video: Hawaii Honors Veterans, Military and Their Families

Sincerely,

Jackie Boland

AARP Hawaii Community Outreach Director

1001 Bishop St Ste 625, Honolulu, HI, 96813

Office: (808) 545-6003 |  Fax: (808) 536-2882 | Email: [email protected] | Web: http://www.aarp.org/hi

You just read:

If you missed the Henry Kapono Concert, it can be viewed on AARP’s FB Page

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.