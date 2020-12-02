If you missed the Henry Kapono Concert, it can be viewed on AARP’s FB Page

Aloha –

Many thanks to those of you who were able to join us on Saturday for Hawaii Honors Veterans, Military, and their Families – A Live Concert with Henry Kapono. We hope you enjoyed it.

During the program, we accidentally omitted a message from the Kauai Veteran’s Council. We apologize to the 4500 veterans, military and their families living on the island of Kauai. We hope you will join us in honoring them by taking a moment to view their video message. Please click the link below.

Kauai Video Message Link: https://youtu.be/DR-Zhf9Bt2I

If you missed the concert, it can be viewed on AARP’s Facebook page for the next 27 days. Please visit:

Facebook Video: Hawaii Honors Veterans, Military and Their Families

Sincerely,

Jackie Boland

AARP Hawaii Community Outreach Director

1001 Bishop St Ste 625, Honolulu, HI, 96813

Office: (808) 545-6003 | Fax: (808) 536-2882 | Email: [email protected] | Web: http://www.aarp.org/hi