FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, DEC. 1, 2020:

Call for applicants: Citizen advisors needed for Habitat Stamp Program

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is accepting applications for volunteer citizen advisors to the Habitat Stamp Program. Advisors will serve on a Citizen Advisory Committee to the Habitat Stamp Program, and will review and prioritize proposed projects for annual funding.

Advisors are expected to engage and encourage public participation and involvement in the program. They will also be expected to represent public interest and be engaged and informed with regard to wildlife and fish habitat conservation needs.

The citizen advisors will be appointed at the January 15, 2021 Commission meeting, which will be held virtually. Those applying to serve will be evaluated upon:

Familiarity with current wildlife conservation or habitat restoration activities.

Knowledge of public lands and habitats.

Ability to engage with their local communities to promote participation.

Representation from across the state.

To apply, please visit the habitat stamp website and download the application. Completed applications will be accepted through January 4, 2021. For questions or further information about the program please contact Daniel Lusk via email.

