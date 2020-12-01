Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TDOC Visitation Suspended Until Further Notice

Tuesday, December 01, 2020 | 04:06pm

NASHVILLE – Due to an increase in active COVID-19 cases in the community, the Department of Correction has suspended visitation at four TDOC facilities until further notice. The Morgan County Correctional Complex, Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, Turney Center Industrial Complex, and Mark Luttrell Transition Center resumed visitation in late September and early October, but after a rise in COVID cases statewide and with a lower than expected number of visitors over the past few weeks, visitation is being suspended while the department monitors the potential impact on staff and inmates.

TDOC first suspended visitation at all facilities in early March in order to protect the health and wellness of staff, inmates, and visitors.  The department is actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and will continue to follow the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. 

