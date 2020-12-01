TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES LAUNCHES CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM

After proving successful in Europe, effective November 23rd, Triumph Motorcycles has launched a Certified Pre-Owned Motorcycle Program in the United States.

The Triumph Motorcycles Certified Pre-Owned program is designed to offer customers confidence in the condition and history of their chosen pre-owned Triumph motorcycle. When someone buys a bike that's pre-owned, it's important they feel confident in the purchase and that there will not be any surprises or problems further down the road. To help instill this confidence, every Certified Pre-Owned Triumph motorcycle comes with the following consumer benefits.

Customer Benefits

Minimum 1-year, Unlimited Mileage Warranty

1-Year Roadside Assistance

Certified Vehicle Quality Check

Full Service History

Financing Available

Purchasing a pre-owned motorcycle may very well be a rider’s first experience with the Triumph brand. For Triumph, it’s imperative that their new pre-owned motorcycle lives up to our same high expectation and product experience of our new motorcycles. To ensure this quality, every Triumph motorcycle available through our Certified Pre-Owned program must meet precise standards before being offered to riders as Certified. In addition to the firmly defined criteria below, we rely on dealership discretion to carefully select motorcycles that deserve to be deemed as Certified Pre-Owned.

Motorcycle Eligibility

Triumph Motorcycles up to 5 years of age from first registration.

Maximum mileage of 25,000.

Service History recorded on Warranty-On-Line.

Completed multi-point inspection and all rectification work completed.

Any service required within 1,000 miles or 3 months will be completed.

The following bikes are NOT eligible for the program: Bikes involved in major accidents. Bikes used for racing Bikes equipped with non-Triumph accessories



“We are proud to offer a Certified Pre-Owned program, ensuring that customers joining the Triumph family with a pre-owned motorcycle are given the same great product experience and factory-backed assurances as someone buying a brand-new Triumph.” Rod Lopusnak – General Manager, Triumph North America. “The program also offers a great benefit to new bike buyers, by protecting the residual value of their brand-new Triumph when they’re ready to sell or trade-in for a new bike. And for our dealers, they’re now able to list their Certified Pre-Owned motorcycle inventory on our new website for national visibility.”

Riders interested in shopping for a Certified Pre-Owned Triumph motorcycle can browse the full national inventory at https://www.triumphcertified.com/. Here they can filter their search by geography, model, category, price, age, mileage, engine size, or color to efficiently find the right bike for them.

