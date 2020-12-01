Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends

/EIN News/ --



Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.79 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.



About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of October 30, 2020, when it completed its acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 532 properties comprising approximately 184,000 developed sites in 38 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information, contact: