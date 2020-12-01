Travere Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s key pipeline programs. The event will feature presentations from external experts and the Travere Therapeutics senior management team.
Presenters:
- Jonathan Hogan, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, & clinical director, Penn Glomerular Center
- Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, Mayer professor of renal medicine at the University of Leicester & John Walls Renal Unit, Leicester
- Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Travere Therapeutics
- Noah Rosenberg, M.D., chief medical officer at Travere Therapeutics
- William Rote, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and development at Travere Therapeutics
- Peter Heerma, chief commercial officer at Travere Therapeutics
Virtual R&D Day Information:
- Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT)
- Live webcast: Travere.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors and Media” Page
A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.travere.com/events-presentations and will be accessible for up to 60 days.
About Travere Therapeutics
At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com
Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879
IR@travere.com